ISP: Two Caretakers Arrested After Death of Dependent Ruled Homicide

Two caretakers were arrested Wednesday by Indiana State Police (ISP) on felony neglect charges after the death of a man in their care was ruled a homicide.

On Feb. 13, 2020, ISP Detective Travis Baker was contacted by a concerned family member of the deceased, Danny D. Harris.

Harris was 68 at the time of his death and was unable to care for himself due to medical and mental issues.

At the time of his death, Harris was in the care of Patricia A. Campbell and Russell Cartuyvelles whom Harris paid for both room and care.

The residence at which Harris was staying was not a licensed care facility and neither Campbell nor Cartuyvelles were licensed care providers.

An autopsy performed on Harriss ruled the cause of death as homicide due to a lack of required medical care. On Wednesday, March 4, 2020, both Campbell and Cartuyvelles were arrested at their home in Pekin, Indiana, and now are faced with the charge of Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Death – a Level 1 Felony.

Detective Baker continued the investigation after requesting a search warrant for the residence and conducting numerous interviews. Investigators from Adult Protective Services also assisted in the investigation along with other Troopers, ISP detectives, and Crime Scene Technicians.

All subjects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

