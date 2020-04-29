ISP Trooper Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle During Roadside Investigation

On Wednesday around 12:00 a.m., Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Corey Adam was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on I-80/94 westbound at the 7.3 mile-marker.

When Trooper Adam arrived at the scene, he located a black Mercedes Benz that had struck the center median wall.

Trooper Adam parked his fully marked Dodge Charger with emergency lights activated, behind the crashed car to keep other motorists from striking it.

Two other ISP Troopers, Trooper Dennis Griffin and Trooper Israel Rosillo, parked further behind Trooper Adam’s patrol car and blocked additional lanes with their emergency lights activated as well as approximately 15 flares in the roadway.

As the Troopers were investigating the crash, Trooper Griffin observed a vehicle traveling west in the left-center lane at a high rate of speed.

Trooper Griffin attempted to yell at Trooper Adam to warn him of the oncoming vehicle.

The vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet SUV, struck Trooper Adam’s police car at a high rate of speed. The impact caused the police car to strike the Mercedes as well as the median wall. Trooper Adam was positioned in the driver’s seat of his car at the time of the crash.

According to ISP, Trooper Rosillo was able to jump over the median barrier and avoid being struck by the police car.

Trooper Adam sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was transported to Northlake Hospital in Gary for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as 30-year-old Cameron D. Geweniger of Wheaton, Illinois, refused medical treatment.

A subsequent Operating While Intoxicated crash investigation was initiated as officers made observations that lead them to believe that the driver of the Chevrolet may have been impaired. Geweniger refused field sobriety tests at the scene and also refused a certified chemical test for intoxication.

Geweniger was transported to Northlake Hospital where a search warrant for a blood draw was requested through the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office and granted by a magistrate. The results of that blood test are pending.

Cameron D. Geweniger Was Transported to the Lake County Jail and Booked on the Following Preliminary Charges:

Operating While Intoxicated Causing Serious Bodily Injury- Level 5 Felony

Operating While Intoxicated Endangering- Class A Misdemeanor

Operating While Intoxicated – Class C Misdemeanor

Resisting Law Enforcement- Class A Misdemeanor

Reckless Driving- Class B Misdemeanor

All charges listed are merely accusations and probable cause for arrest, and any crime mentioned in this release is alleged. Actual charges and/or additional charges will be determined by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office.

The roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours for crash investigation/reconstruction. Assisting at the scene were the Gary Fire and Police Departments. The vehicles were towed by Precision Towing.

