Indiana

ISP: Trooper Pulls Over Vehicle With Two Stabbing Victims Inside

Tyrone Morris 4 hours ago
Less than a minute

Indiana State Police are investigating a stabbing.

A trooper stopped a vehicle on US 41 near Lynch for reckless driving and found two stabbing victims.

Sgt. Todd Ringle tweeted the pair are being treated for their injuries and do not appear to be life-threatening.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time.

