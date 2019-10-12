ISP Trooper Killed in Crash

An Indiana State Police trooper died after a single vehicle crash late Friday night in Tippecanoe County.

State Police say Trooper Peter R. Stephan, 27, Lafayette, IN, was traveling northbound along Old State Road 25 near Stair Road when his police cruiser entered a curve and for an unknown reason left the roadway, rolled at least one time and struck a utility pole.

Trooper Stephan was en route to help another trooper who had called for assistance, according to ISP.

Due to the crash, Trooper Stephan suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. He served ISP for four years and leaves behind a wife and six-month-old daughter.

“This is a tremendously sad day for the entire Indiana State Police family. We will band together as we always do in support of Trooper Stephan’s family, friends and co-workers”, said Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter.

