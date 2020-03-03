ISP Trooper Honored for 40 Years of Service

First Sergeant Sam Sarkisian of the Indiana State Police is being recognized for his 40 years of dedicated service.

Appointed as a Trooper on December 14, 1979, Sam Sarkisian worked his first eight years as a road Trooper, his first year being at the Jasper Post.

After transferring to the Sellersburg post, Sarkisian soon found his calling in criminal investigations.

Sarkisian served as a district detective for ten years and was then promoted to sergeant to serve as a crime scene investigator for three more years.

In 2000, Sam Sarkisian was promoted to First Sergeant and served as the Sellersburg Post Detective in Charge (DIC).

In 2015, he was assigned as the Area IV Supervisor for all Area IV Crime Scene Investigators, and still serves in this capacity today.

In addition to his regular duties, Sarkisian also served as Team Leader for the South Zone Hostage Rescue Team for 19 years. Sarkisian is especially proud of his time spent on the team, stating he loved being able to assist both his fellow Troopers and those in need in this capacity.

First Sergeant Sarkisian resides in Floyds Knobs in Floyd County along with Kathy, his wife of 35 years.

