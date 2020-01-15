ISP: Stolen Vehicle Recovered During Traffic Stop

A traffic stop leads to the arrest of a Jeffersonville man. Indiana State Police say a trooper patrolling U.S. 41 Tuesday night stopped 22-year-old Cody Randall for driving at a high rate of speed.

While speaking with Randall, the trooper detected signs of impairment but Randall refused to submit to a chemical test.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle Randall was driving had been reported stolen out of Louisville, KY.

Randall was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

He faces the following charges:

Possession of Stolen Property, Level 6 Felony

Driving While Intoxicated-Refusal, Class C Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle without ever Obtaining a Driver’s License, Class C Misdemeanor

