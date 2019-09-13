ISP: Social Security Phone Scam Resurfaces

Indiana State Police Detectives at the Evansville post are receiving complaints again about the social security scam. You may receive a call from a person claiming to be a representative from the Social Security Administration and telling you there is an issue with your social security number. Their goal is to obtain your personal information, including your social security number. The caller may even tell you that additional funds or rebates are possible, but they need your personal information to proceed.

ISP is offering the following tips:

Don’t assume the caller identification information is accurate. Scammers use “spoofing” technology to trick caller ID.

If you don’t recognize the phone number, don’t answer.

Don’t call a phone number left on your voice mail by a robocaller.

Social Security Administration employees will never threaten you to obtain information or promise benefits in exchange for information from you.

Never give your personal information over the phone or email.

Never make a payment by using prepaid cards or wire transfer. These transactions are nearly impossible to recover.

Anyone wanting to report a call from someone they suspect was impersonating a Social Security Administration employee should contact the Office of the Inspector General at 1-800-269-0271.

Comments

comments