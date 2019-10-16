ISP: Skeletal Remains Found in Dearborn County

A death investigation is underway after skeletal remains were found in Dearborn County. Indiana State Police say the human remains were found Sunday, October 13th in a heavily wooded area near Lawrenceburg, Indiana.

Investigators conducted an extended search of the area and found additional remains that are believed to be of the same person.

Dental records determined the remains belonged to Josh Batchelor.

Batchelor was last seen in May of 2017.

ISP says the investigation into Batchelor’s death is ongoing at this time.

ISP was assisted by numerous local law enforcement agencies, Dearborn County Coroner’s Office, Dearborn County Prosecutor’s Office, and the University of Indianapolis Forensic Anthropologists.

