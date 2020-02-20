ISP: Semi Tanker Hauling Fuel Overturns on I-70

Officials have shut down parts of I-70 & I-645 after a semi tanker hauling fuel overturned.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon around 1 p.m. The tanker was reportedly hauling 4,000 gallons of jet fuel when it overturned on I-70 for an unknown reason. The fire quickly spread along the interstate.

According to Sgt. John Perrine, the driver of the semi was pulled out by Good Samaritan. He is being transported to the hospital now.

There will be an extended clean-up and will affect rush hour traffic. Motorists are advised to find alternative routes.

DETOURS:

If you are traveling on I-70 either get off at Shadeland Avenue or Post Road.

If you’re traveling on I-465 either get off at Washington Street or Pendleton Pike.

