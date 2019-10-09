Indiana

ISP Seeking Help in Finding Suspects Responsible for Chandler Church Burglary

Tyrone Morris 2 mins ago
Less than a minute

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating the suspects responsible for an overnight burglary at church in Chandler, Indiana.

The burglary happened at Chandler Cumberland Church located at 338 South State Street.

An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen, according to Sergeant Todd Ringle.

Anyone with information on the burglary can call Chandler Police at 812-925-6898.

 

Comments

comments

Back to top button