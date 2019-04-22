ISP Release Video, Audio and New Sketch of Suspect in Delphi Murder

During a press conference on Monday, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter shared the change in direction of the Delphi murder investigation of Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German.

Indiana State Police on Monday released a sketch, an updated voice recording, and a video of the suspect not previously released that was extracted from Libby German’s cellphone. According to State Police Superintendent Carter, the suspect is believed to be from the area or previously lived here in the past. The suspect is also believed to be in the age range of 18 to 40 but may appear to look younger.

Addressing the suspect State Police Superintendent Carter said, “We have a witness. You made mistakes. We are coming for you and there’s no place for a heartless coward like you to hide that gets his thrill from killing little girls.”

The investigation has been ongoing since the discovery of the girls’ bodies on February 14th, 2017 in a wooded area near the Delphi Historic Trail.

Click here to view the previously unreleased video and audio.

