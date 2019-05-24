ISP Release OREP Results for White and Hamilton Counties

The Illinois State Police District 19 announced the results of an Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrol (OREP) held in White and Hamilton Counties.

According to a press release, this OREP provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicles occupants were buckled up.

The enforcement resulted in 19 total citations and seven total written warnings. This includes 14 safety belt citations with no child restraint citations.

Because it’s common for drivers to ignore seat belt laws, these patrols reinforce the occupant protection message by focusing on those drivers who ignore the law.

The Illinois State Police wants to remind drivers that, lives can be saved if people simply “buckle up.”

Comments

comments