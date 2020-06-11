Illinois
ISP Release Identity of Human Remains Found in Gallatin County
Authorities in Illinois have identified human remains found in rural Gallatin County.
According to the autopsy result, the individual is 32-year-old Chase Mitchell of Eldorado, Illinois.
Mitchell was reported missing to the Eldorado Police Department by his family on May 5, 2020.
Over a month later, Mitchell’s body was found on June 9 folliowing an extensive investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Eldorado Police Department.
ISP says the investigation is ongoing. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.