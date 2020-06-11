ISP Release Identity of Human Remains Found in Gallatin County

Less than a minute

Authorities in Illinois have identified human remains found in rural Gallatin County.

According to the autopsy result, the individual is 32-year-old Chase Mitchell of Eldorado, Illinois.

Mitchell was reported missing to the Eldorado Police Department by his family on May 5, 2020.

Over a month later, Mitchell’s body was found on June 9 folliowing an extensive investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Eldorado Police Department.

ISP says the investigation is ongoing. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

