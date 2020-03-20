ISP Recovers Stolen Power Tools During Traffic Stop, Three Arrested

A traffic stop initiated by the Indiana State Police (ISP) on the Indiana Toll Road resulted in the recovery of stolen power tools and the arrest of three Indiana men.

Around 8:00 p.m. on March 16, ISP Trooper Aaron Price and Trooper Lawrence Joyner stopped a blue 2001 Chrysler for a traffic violation as it drove westbound on the Indiana Toll Road near the Notre Dame exit at mile marker 77.

While speaking to the driver, identified as Michael Marsh, 29 of Gary, Indiana, troopers say they smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

During a subsequent search of the Chrysler, troopers located 16 Milwaukee brand power tools and 2 Dewalt brand power tools still sealed in their original packaging.

Further investigation revealed that the power tools were stolen from two Home Depot stores in Michigan.

Marsh was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property, Driving While Suspended-Prior, and for an active warrant for Shoplifting.

Two passengers in the Chrysler, Jordan Smith, 19 of Crown Point, Indiana and Eric Smith, 23 of Crown Point, Indiana, were also arrested for Receiving Stolen Property and warrants out of St. Joseph County, MI for Shoplifting.

All three were taken to the St. Joseph County Jail in Indiana.

