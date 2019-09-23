ISP: Pedestrian Killed in Early Morning Crash

One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Dearborn County.

Indiana State Police say 31-year-old Nicholas Crum of Aurora, IN was walking in the middle of the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50. That’s when Crum was struck by 53-year-old Rodney Beach who was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu eastbound.

Crum sustained fatal injuries in the collision. The Dearborn Co. Coroner pronounced Crum dead at the scene.

U.S. 50 was closed for three hours for the crash investigation.

Toxicology results are pending at this time. Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

