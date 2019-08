Indiana State Police are investigating an overnight crash that sent a Vincennes couple to the hospital. ISP says the crash happened on 6th Street at Schoolhouse Road.

44News is told a 39-year-old man was airlifted to Deaconess Midtown and a 43-year-old woman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes.

The condition of the couple is unknown at this time.

