ISP: One Person Dead in Three-Vehicle Crash

On Sunday, Feb. 2, around 2:00 a.m., Indiana State Police Trooper Dennis Griffin was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash on I-80/94 eastbound lanes at the 2.2 mile-marker.

A white 2019 Chevrolet Camaro had struck the impact attenuator which resulted in two lanes being blocked. Through his investigation, Trooper Griffin had reason to believe that the driver of the vehicle was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

The driver was identified as Anthony Van Norris, a 35-year-old man from Merrillville, Indiana.

After refusing to submit to a chemical test, Norriss was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital where a blood draw was completed after a search warrant was obtained. He was then transported to the Lake County Jail where a preliminary charge of O.W.I. Refusal was submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor. Toxicology results are pending at this time.

Then, close to 3:00 a.m., a secondary crash occurred in the back-up on I-80/94 eastbound at the 2.0 mile-marker.

Assistance was requested from the ISP Toll Road District as well as from the Hammond Police Department.

Trooper Griffin arrived at the scene of what was now the second crash, observing three vehicles that were involved – a semi and two passenger vehicles. One of the vehicles, a white 1995 Lincoln was engulfed in flames upon Trooper Griffin’s arrival.

Preliminary investigation by Trooper Griffin showed that a 2013 Toyota Highlander, driven by 44-year-old Shenay Neal of Crown Point, Indiana, was traveling in the far left lane at a high rate of speed, where it rear-ended the Lincoln, causing the Lincoln to spin to the left lane where it burst into flames.

The Toyota then continued straight, eventually rear-ending the semi – a 2018 Utility semi-trailer being pulled by a 2019 International tractor which was driven by 32-year-old Lance A. Forbus of Dallas, Texas.

The drivers of the Toyota Highlander and the semi were both transported for treatment of minor injuries. Attempts were made to remove the driver of the Lincoln but proved to be unsuccessful due to the flames.

The driver of the Lincoln was declared deceased at the scene by the Lake County Coroner. The name of the deceased is pending positive identification by the Lake County Coroner.

Assisting at the scene was the Lake County Coroner’s Office, Hammond Fire/EMS, Hammond Police Department, Indiana State Police Toll Road, and Bert’s Towing.

