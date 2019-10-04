ISP: One Person Dead After Jeep Hits Moped

Knox County authorities are investigating after a fatal moped crash. Indiana State Police was dispatched to the crash on northbound Highway 41 near Willow Street Thursday just before 10 p.m.

According to a press release, the passenger 21-year old Skyler Newton was killed after a jeep driven by Kayla Jones struck hit the moped while merging on to Highway 41.

The driver 26-year-old Robert Vaquero was airlifted to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville where he is currently being treated for serious injuries

No charges have been filed as of yet.

