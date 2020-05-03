One Person Dead After Deputy-Involved Shooting in Pike County

Less than a minute

One person is dead after a deputy involved shooting in Pike County Sunday afternoon.

Indiana Police say Pike County 911 Dispatch received a call shortly after 2 p.m. from 69-year-old Michael Faries, who lives on South Meridian Road in Oakland City.

Authorities say Faries told troopers someone was shooting at him and his wife at their home.

A Pike County Sheriff’s Deputy and a Petersburg Police Officer were dispatched to the residence.

ISP says when authorities arrived several minutes later, they were greeted by Faries’s wife, who initially refused to let them enter the home.

When officers finally entered the residence, police say the deputy discharged his firearm and shot Faries.

Officers gave CPR until EMS arrived, but Faries was pronounced dead at the scene.

A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

Police say this is an on-going investigation.

