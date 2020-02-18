ISP: One Dead in Brazil, Indiana Shooting

The Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday night on State Road 340 in Brazil, Indiana.

Around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, the Clay County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting shots fired in the 2000 block of State Road 340, west of Brazil, Indiana.

The Brazil City Police Department and Clay County Sheriff’s Department, along with first responders, immediately responded to the residence. Upon their arrival, responders found an individual located inside the residence with apparent gunshot wounds. The individual had already passed away due to those wounds.

An autopsy was performed on the deceased at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, Indiana.

The Clay County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as Robert P. Blystone, 31, of Brazil, Indiana.

Blystone’s family has been notified.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing and there are no further details to be released.

The investigation is being conducted by Indiana State Police Detectives Jason Schoffstall, Don Curtis, and Mike Featherling, with the assistance of Sergeant Sam Stearley, and Crime Scene Technician Brandon Mullen of the Putnamville State Police Post.

Assisting Agency: Susie’s Place, Brazil Police Department, and the Clay County Sheriff’s Department.

