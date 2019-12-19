ISP: Oaktown Woman Dead After Crashing Into Tractor-Trailer

An Oaktown woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Knox County.

Indiana State Police say the crash happened Thursday on U.S. 41 north of Gauger Road.

An investigation revealed 62-year-old Karen Leah Burr was driving southbound on U.S. 41 when her vehicle collided into the rear of a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer.

The tractor was having mechanical issues and the driver was traveling in the driving lane at 10 mph prior to the crash, ISP says.

Burr was pronounced dead at the scene by the Knox County Coroner.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

Knox: The crash on US41 north of Gauger Rd. is a confirmed fatality. ISP is still on scene. A news release will be issued soon. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 19, 2019

