ISP Not Taking the Holiday Off

Indiana State Police will not be taking the Fourth of July Holiday off as they will continue to patrol the highways trying to keep drivers safe.

Several patrols have the potential to be out this weekend possibly targeting holiday travelers that may be out on the road this weekend.

Police will be looking for drivers who are under the influence but troopers say they are always mindful of out-of-state drives who may not be familiar with the area.

“We’re cognizant that we have of travelers from all across the U.S. passing through the Hoosier highways this time of year,” said Trooper Stephen Grayson. “We’re really just making sure that everyone is using caution and being safe.”

Another warning to drivers is to slow down around areas of construction. While there may not be any workers out, you still have to abide by any reduced speed limits in those areas.

If you get pulled over for driving under the influence in Indiana, you could be looking at a fine of up to $5,000 and could face up to a year in jail.

