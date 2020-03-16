ISP: Northbound I-65 Closed Due to Overturned Semi

Indiana State Police (ISP) Troopers from the ISP-Lowell Post and Lafayette Post are currently at the scene of an overturned semi on I-65 northbound between the 201 and 202-mile markers.

ISP says northbound traffic is currently being re-routed at the 201 exit for US-24.

Those traveling north are advised to consider exiting before at the 193 exit for US-231 or the 188 exit for SR-18.

An investigation into the accident is currently ongoing, but no injuries have been reported as a result of the accident at this time.

