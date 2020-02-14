ISP: Murder Suspect Arrested in Vanderburgh County

A Louisville man is facing multiple charges in connection with a February 8 murder. Anthony Allen, 44, wanted for murder out of Bullitt County was arrested on I-64 in Vanderburgh Co.

Allen met his girlfriend, 42-year-old Tonya Middleton of Louisville, at Pilot Truck Stop on U.S. 41 in Gibson County. Middleton is an over the road truck driver.

Shortly after leaving the truck stop, officers pulled over Middleton and located Allen in the tractor-trailer.

Allen was arrested without incident and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Middleton was arrested for assisting a criminal and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where she is currently being held without bond.

All criminal defendants are to be presumed innocent until, and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Authorities have arrested a suspect wanted for murder Friday on I-64 in Vanderburgh County.

The alleged murder happened on February 8 in Bullitt County.

Not a lot of details are being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

Vanderburgh: At approximately 11:18 this morning the US Marshals Task Force, which includes officers from @ISPEvansville @VandSheriff and @EvansvillePD arrested a murder suspect on I-64. The alleged murder occurred on February 8 in Bullitt Co, KY. A release will go out soon. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) February 14, 2020

