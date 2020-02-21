ISP: Missing Delphi Teen Found

UPDATE: The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the Silver Alert for 18-year-old Lauren Elizabeth.

——————-

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Lauren Elizabeth Arnett, an 18-year-old girl who is missing from Delphi, Indiana.

The Carrol County Sheriff’s is investigating Arnett’s disappearance.

Arnett is an 18-year-old white female who stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds.

She has brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a red or maroon sock hat with black stripes, a black sweatshirt, jeans, and a pink purse.

It is believed that she could be driving a red 2001 Honda Accord with damage to the left fender, with Indiana license plate BAW244.

Arnett is missing from Delphi, Indiana, which is 77 miles north of Indianapolis.

She was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

It is believed that she could be in extreme danger, and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Lauren Elizabeth Arnett is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at (765)564-2413 option 1 or 911.

