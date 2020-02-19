ISP: Man With “Crime Pays” Tattooed on Forehead Arrested Again

A man with a tattoo on his forehead that says “crime pays” has run into Indiana Police for the second time since November.

Donald Murray was caught after leading police on a short pursuit in Terre Haute.

He was charged with resisting arrest, possession of meth, and auto theft.

Murray and his tattoo gained notoriety after his first run-in with police which landed him on Live PD.

He crashed during a high-speed chase fleeing on foot only to be captured a few days later.

Right now, he is being held in the Vigo County Jail for Monday’s chase.

