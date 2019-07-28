ISP: Man Arrested After Police Chase With Five Children in Car

An Evansville man is arrested after a police chase with five children inside of his van.

Indiana State Police say 25-year-old Andrew Glenn Caldwell made an unsafe lane movement on July 23. That’s when a state trooper tried to stop him but Caldwell sped up going through several stop lights.

ISP says Caldwell had five children in the van ranging from two to 12 years old.

He’s being charged with resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and other criminal charges are pending.

