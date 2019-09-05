ISP: License Plate Check Reveals Stolen Vehicle, Drugs

A license plate check leads to the arrest of a Terre Haute man. Indiana State Police says Corey Thompson, 29, was stopped at US 41 and Poplar Street Thursday around 12:11 a.m.

A license plate check revealed the vehicle was reported stolen out of Terre Haute. During an inventory of the stolen vehicle, methamphetamine and narcotics were discovered.

Thompson was arrested and taken to the Vigo County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

He faces the following charges:

Vehicle Theft, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Dealing in Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

Possession of Cocaine or a Narcotic Drug, Level 5 Felony

Driving While Suspended, Class A Misdemeanor

