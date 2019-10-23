ISP: Kokomo Man Dead Following Crash in Miami County

A Kokomo man is dead following a crash in Miami County. Indiana State Police says 24-year-old Christopher Salinas died at 10 p.m. Tuesday after succumbing to his injuries sustained in the crash.

The crash happened on U.S. 31 around 8 a.m. Tuesday and involved three vehicles. Salinas was driving on U.S. 31 when he approached a red light at Business 31, and for unknown reasons, he failed to stop for the red light.

Salinas rear-ended a 2009 international straight truck. The impact caused the truck to go into the adjacent lane, hitting a 2019 Cadillac Escalade. Salinas was flown from the crash scene to a Ft. Wayne hospital.

The other two drivers were not injured in the crash.

ISP says this an ongoing investigation.

