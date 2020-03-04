ISP: Knox County Correctional Officer Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Inmate

Indiana State Police say a Knox County correctional officer was arrested for sexually assaulting a female inmate while transporting her from Henderson, KY.

Police say Malyk Johnson of Montgomery was assigned to pick up a 37-year-old female inmate from the Henderson County Jail on February 17 and transport her back to Knox County to face local criminal charges.

While traveling back to Vincennes, the 23-year-old stopped at a gas station in Princeton and purchased a tobacco product for the inmate. After entering Knox County, Johnson pulled over onto Stokely Rd. just off 41 and sexually assaulted the female inmate.

ISP says the inmate reported the incident to her attorney.

Johnson was arrested after he turned himself in at Knox County Jail. He was transferred to the Pike County Jail and is currently being on bond.

