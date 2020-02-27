ISP Investigate “Mishap” Involving Semi on I-65

The Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating what they’re calling a “mishap” involving a semi on northbound I-65 in Crown Point.

Troopers say a truck’s large dump trailer clipped an overpass last night.

Sergeant Glen Fifield with Indiana State Police’s Lowell District tweeted photos of the trailer leaning against the overpass.

According to the Sgt., traffic was being diverted overnight at exit 247 while the crash was investigated.

Lanes were re-opened after an inspection of the bridge was completed and the all-clear was given.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

At this time, no injuries have been reported as a result of this accident.

