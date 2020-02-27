ISP Investigate “Mishap” Involving Semi on I-65
The Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating what they’re calling a “mishap” involving a semi on northbound I-65 in Crown Point.
Troopers say a truck’s large dump trailer clipped an overpass last night.
Sergeant Glen Fifield with Indiana State Police’s Lowell District tweeted photos of the trailer leaning against the overpass.
Troopers are currently on-scene at this mishap. I-65 NB 247.8mm. Traffic is being diverted at exit 247 (Crown Point) Trailer dump struck an overpass
— Sergeant Glen Fifield (@ISPLowell2) February 27, 2020
According to the Sgt., traffic was being diverted overnight at exit 247 while the crash was investigated.
Lanes were re-opened after an inspection of the bridge was completed and the all-clear was given.
Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.
At this time, no injuries have been reported as a result of this accident.