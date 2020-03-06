ISP Investigate Officer Involved Shooting in Terre Haute

Detectives with Indiana State Police (ISP) Putnamville Post are investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place on Friday, March 6 at approximately 12:00 a.m. in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Around 12:00 a.m., officers Terre Haute Police Department (THPD) officers were conducting a traffic stop, where a physical altercation ensued with a passenger of the vehicle.

During that altercation, police say the passenger displayed a firearm, at which point two officers shot and injured the subject.

Medical assistance was immediately given to the subject, who was subsequently transported to Regional Hospital in Terre Haute, with non-life threatening injuries.

One Terre Haute Police officer was transported to Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.

All Terre Haute Police officers involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in police-involved shootings.

This is an active and ongoing ISP investigation.

