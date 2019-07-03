EvansvilleIndiana
ISP Investigate Officer-Involved Shooting in Salem, Indiana
An investigation is underway for a police-involved shooting in Salem, Indiana. The incident happened near the Washington County Fairgrounds and Market Street.
Authorities say a Salem city officer shot and killed a person before 2 p.m. Friday.
The officer was not hurt.
44News is told there is no word yet on what exactly happened but Indiana State Police are investigating the incident.
