ISP Investigate Fatal I-70 Rear-End Crash

The Indiana State Police (ISP) are investigating an afternoon crash between a passenger vehicle and a semi tractor-trailer near the one-mile marker on Interstate 70 westbound, that claimed the life of one individual on Sunday.

Preliminary investigation by ISP Trooper Nicole Cheeks indicated that traffic was slow in the area due to an earlier accident in Illinois at the 148-mile marker. Traffic was being diverted off the Interstate at the 154 mile marker which is the first exit inside of Illinois from the Indiana state line.

Around 2:07 p.m., a 2012 Volvo semi tractor-trailer driven by Sergiy S. Shadrin, 54, of Newmarket, Ontario, was traveling westbound on I-70 in the driving lane near the state line with its hazard lights activated because of slow traffic.

Shadrin stated that he felt an impact in the rear of his semi immediately stopped.

A 2011 Jeep had crashed into the rear of Shadrin’s semi-tractor trailer, after failing to observe the slowed traffic.

An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at Regional Hospital in Terre Haute.

At that time a positive identification of the driver of the Jeep will be made.

At this time, drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a contributing factor in this accident.

Assisting ISP in their investigation is the Vigo County Sheriff’s Department, West Terre Haute Police Department, Sugar Creek Fire Department, Vigo County Coroner’s Office, and Eddington’s Wrecker Service.

