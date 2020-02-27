ISP Increasing Patrols in March

With St. Patrick’s Day and the NCAA’s March Madness Tournament approaching, Indiana State Police is increasing patrol efforts to prevent dangerous and impaired driving.

Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over is an important reminder coming from law enforcement agencies as the two heaviest driving events of the year occur in March.

And it’s not just limited to drunk driving police will also be on the lookout for aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating and even distracted driving.

Colonel Noah Robinson says, “No deputy or officer wants to respond to the scene of a crash and have to deliver terrible news to a family member that their loved one has been killed or is seriously injured and from that motivation, it’s not to write tickets that’s not what this informant effort is about. The motivation is to save lives and prevent injuries.”

Authorities want to remind you buzzed driving is drunk driving.

Always get a ride home if you are out celebrating.

