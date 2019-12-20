ISP Increases Holiday Patrols

Authorities across the tri-state are ramping up patrols so you can stay safe on your way to your final destination.

Law enforcement is already seeing an increase in traffic on the roads, and while the holiday season is a fun time to get together with friends and family, it can also be a deadly time for drugged driving and drinking and driving accidents.

“We are primarily looking for distracted drivers and those drivers that are driving impaired. So again, we want everyone to be responsible and enjoy the holidays, but we are asking everyone to please be responsible,” said Sgt. Todd Ringle of the Indiana State Police, who also says that they are already pulling over reckless drivers going in excess of 90 miles per hour.

With holiday parties and more people on the road in a hurry, the chances of getting in an accident increase drastically.

During last year’s holiday season, there were nearly 2900 crashes in Indiana with over 500 injuries and 14 deaths.

