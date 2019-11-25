ISP Identifies Trooper Shot in Standoff

Authorities have released the name of the trooper shot in a standoff Saturday in Jefferson County.

Indiana State Police say Master Trooper Joseph Livers sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries to his lower left leg.

Livers was shot by 59-year-old Wade Roark who was involved in a standoff with responders from ISP SWAT Team.

Livers was transported to King’s Daughters’ Hospital in Madison before being transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he underwent surgery.

Roark surrendered to law enforcement officers on the scene. He was arrested and transported to the Jefferson County Jail. He is currently being held on charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Battery, Battery, and Criminal Recklessness.

Roarks expected to make his initial appearance in the Jefferson County Circuit Court early this week.

