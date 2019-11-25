ISP: Handgun Seized During Traffic Stop

An Illinois man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Lake County. An Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 65 at the 247 mile-marker.

Upon stopping the vehicle, the trooper detected the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the car. A .40 Smith & Wesson handgun during a search of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 23-year-old Kendall Vaughn of Park Forest, was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, possession of a handgun without a permit, speeding and following too closely.

During the traffic stop, there were three juveniles inside the vehicle. ISP says those juveniles were later released at the scene to their mother.

Comments

comments