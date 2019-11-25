Indiana
ISP: Handgun Seized During Traffic Stop
An Illinois man is behind bars following a traffic stop in Lake County. An Indiana State Police trooper pulled over a vehicle for speeding on Interstate 65 at the 247 mile-marker.
Upon stopping the vehicle, the trooper detected the odor of burnt marijuana emitting from inside the car. A .40 Smith & Wesson handgun during a search of the vehicle.
The driver, identified as 23-year-old Kendall Vaughn of Park Forest, was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon, possession of a handgun without a permit, speeding and following too closely.
During the traffic stop, there were three juveniles inside the vehicle. ISP says those juveniles were later released at the scene to their mother.