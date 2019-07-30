ISP Gets Buses Ready for School

Back to school season is revving up, and as kids enjoy their last week of the summer break, officials are hard at work making sure buses are ready to roll.

Indiana state law requires each and every bus be checked top to bottom before kids get on board.

While these school buses are equipped with plenty of safety features, its the job of one trooper to make sure they’re all good to go.

For 37 years, Alicia MacMunn has been taking kids back and forth to school, so she’s got yearly inspections down pat.

“Every year we have to go through this process,” she explained.

The trooper approving her vehicle is not only holding a responsibility for buses in Gibson County, but for all of ISP District 35: Gibson, Vanderburgh, Pike, Posey, Knox, and Warrick counties

“It’s our job to make sure if something got past corporation mechanics or contractor mechanics that those items get fixed,” stated Trooper Brad Miller.

It’s just him, and 900 buses to go through throughout the year, from checking lights and doors to under the hood.

“The braking kingpin is probably the most serious inspection right off the bat. It’s the first thing I check right after I get the bus information. It’s required to be checked every six months by a certified mechanic,” Trooper Miller continued.

These inspections are important not just for the drivers looking for their bus approval, but for their precious cargo. That’s something Angela Reavis knows for sure is a family affair.

“My father got me started in bus driving,” she recalled.

Not only does she help those with special accommodations make it to class on time–

“I have a big family connection with this. My grandson actually does ride my bus sometimes. My daughter is also a school bus driver and she transports her son and daughter to school. And my daughter in law is a school bus driver,” she listed.

These and other drivers represent the front line in safety for students across the Tri-State

“It’s a good feeling knowing you can trust the bus driver. It’s a great feeling,” she smiled.

South Gibson County students will head back on the buses August 8th. A full list of first class days can be found here.

