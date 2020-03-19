ISP Detectives Seek Help Identifying Theft Suspect

Indiana State Police Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a theft case, where they say multiple purchases were made at several Fort Wayne area retailers by means of stolen credit card information.

On March 11 around 4:00 p.m., security cameras at Kroger grocery located at 6002 St. Joe Road captured the unidentified suspect entering and leaving the store.

The suspect appears to be an adult black male of average height and build, having a beard and mustache, wearing a dark color stocking cap and dark color jacket.

Anyone that may recognize the suspect or be able to provide relevant information to assist in the investigation is asked to contact Indiana State Police Detective Clint Hetrick at (260) 449-7405 or the ISP Fort Wayne Post at (260) 432-8661.

