ISP Detectives Arrest Two Seymour Police Department Officers

On Wednesday, detectives with the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post arrested two officers with the Seymour Police Department (SPD) on charges of Official Misconduct, Ghost Employment, and Theft.

Detectives with ISP-Versailles Post were requested to conduct the investigation into the SPD officers, which began in October 2019 when allegations of ghost employment were made against former-Chief William Abbott and current Captain Carl Lamb.

During the four-month investigation, detectives determined that Abbot was employed by Schneck Medical Center to schedule off duty officers to provide security at the hospital.

The investigation indicated that Abbot allegedly performed his duties for Schneck Medical Center while he was also working in his official capacity with the Seymour Police Department.

It was also determined that Lamb allegedly worked outside employment for K4 Security out of Jeffersonville, Indiana, while on duty as a member of the Seymour Police Department. K4 Security had a contract to provide off duty police officers for work in the construction zone on I-65.

Lamb coordinated and scheduled off duty SPD officers to work the security job while he was on duty with the SPD. He was paid by K4 Security for those hours while also being paid by the SPD.

Additionally, Lamb was a part-owner and employee of BSafe Tactical – a tactical training company that provided training to area schools, churches, and businesses. The investigation determined that Lamb allegedly worked for BSafe Tactical and received payment while also on duty in his official capacity with the Seymour Police Department.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case was turned over to a special prosecutor for review, resulting in felony charges of Official Misconduct, Ghost Employment, and Theft being filed on Abbott and Lamb.

Both Abbot and Lamb were taken into custody without incident and were incarcerated into the Jackson County Jail.

Abbot and Lamb remained on administrative leave from the SPD during the investigation.

No further information is being released by ISP about the investigation at this time.

Comments

comments