Indiana State Police are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was found in Kosciusko County.

Around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Indiana Conservation Officers found the body in the Tippecanoe River near SR 10 and SR 19.

The Kosciusko County Coroner identified the man as 65-year-old Thomas Schmeltz of Bourbon, IN.

It was determined Schmeltz died from drowning.

Police say this investigation is ongoing.

