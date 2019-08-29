ISP: Couple Arrested for Growing and Dealing Psychedelic Mushrooms

A Charlestown couple is accused of growing and dealing psychedelic mushrooms. Tuesday, troopers from the Sellersburg All Crimes Policing squad arrived in Charlestown to investigate possible drug activity at a home in the 200 block of Woodridge Drive.

The investigation led to the arrest of 29-year-old Jedidiah Lee Adams and 31-year-old Bailey Michelle Rutkowski. The couple faces the following offenses:

Manufacturing and Dealing in a Schedule I Drug – Level 5 Felony

Neglect of a Dependent – Level 4 Felony

Possession of Marijuana – B Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia – C Misdemeanor

Psilocybin is a Schedule I drug. Schedule I drugs are defined as drugs having no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse.

Both subjects were transported and incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.

Comments

comments