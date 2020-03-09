ISP to Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint in Vanderburgh County

As part of Operation Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, the Indiana State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint in Vanderburgh County on Friday, March 13.

The exact location and time of the checkpoint will not be released, but ISP says that motorists who are not impaired can expect short delays of 2-3 minutes while passing through the checkpoint.

Troopers encourage all motorists to call 911 or the closest Indiana State Police Post when they observe another motorist that may be impaired. Those who call should be prepared to give a description of the vehicle, location, and direction of travel.

The Indiana State Police are committed to traffic safety and will continue to conduct saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints to apprehend impaired drivers and to deter others from drinking and driving.

Comments

comments