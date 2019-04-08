ISP Cited Driver of THC Drug Candy in Spencer County

Indiana State Police recently cited a driver for having possession of “THC Drug Candy,”

19-year-old Zachary Casillas-Gross of Owensboro was pulled over along US 231 near Chrisney, Indiana. Indiana State Police Trooper Kaitlyn Greene and her K-9 partner Drogos located THC in vehicle that was packaged to look like breakfast cereal packaging. 11 different versions were found, including packaging that resembled Coco Puffs, Apple Jacks, Lucky Charms, Trix, and other cereal boxes. ISP says that the products contained 85-90% THC.

The driver was cited and summoned to court to answer for the drugs. Indiana State Police wants to alert parents about the unique packaging that could attract kids.

“In Indiana, most marijuana contains between 8-12% THC,” according to an Indiana State Police Jasper Facebook post.

“In short, if a child or adult were to consume an entire vial of this extremely potent intoxicant, it could be fatal.”

