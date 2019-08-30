Indiana

ISP: Bicknell Man Arrested, Accused of Rape

Andrid Hernandez

A Bricknell man has been arrested in connection with an alleged rape that happened on July 5th in Bicknell.

Andrid Hernandez, 19, is accused of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her. Indiana State Police says Hernandez gained access into her home by removing a screen on a bedroom window and climbing in.

Hernandez was arrested at 4:30 Friday afternoon without incident.

He was taken to the Knox County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.

Hernandez faces the following charges:

  • Rape, Class 3 Felony
  • Burglary, Class 3 Felony
  • Sexual Battery, Class 6 Felony
  • Residential Entry, Class 6 Felony

