ISP Arrests Man After Finding Large Amount of Marijuana in Vehicle

A Michigan man was arrested after he was found to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana and marijuana extract during a traffic stop conducted by the Indiana State Police (ISP) on I-65 in Jackson County, Indiana.

Around 8:00 p.m. on Monday night, Indiana State Police Trooper Stephen Stoneking conducted a traffic stop on a 2018 Jeep Cherokee for multiple traffic violations on I-65 Southbound at the 50-mile marker, near Seymour, Indiana.

During the course of the traffic stop, Trooper Stoneking smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the passenger compartment of the vehicle.

Upon searching the vehicle, Trooper Stoneking, with assistance from ISP Trooper Paul Waller, located numerous plastic bags containing in excess of 11 pounds of marijuana, along with boxes containing nearly 300 jars of marijuana extract. Drug paraphernalia was also located in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 29-year-old Jesse T. Brescia of Lansing, Michigan, was arrested on charges of:

Dealing over 10 pounds of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Brescia was transported to the Jackson County Jail where he was incarcerated pending his initial appearance in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

Under the Law, criminal charges are merely accusations and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

