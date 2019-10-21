Indiana

ISP: Arrest Warrant Issued for Suspect in 2016 Murder Investigation

Indiana State Police have issued an arrest warrant for a French Lick man accused of murder.

Cody Gabrel, 24, is wanted for the murder of 66-year-old James Bryson who was found dead inside his sister’s home on December 27th, 2016. Additionally, Gabrel is facing the following charges: felony murder and burglary resulting in serious bodily injury.

An increased reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people or person responsible for the death of Bryson.

Anyone with information on Gabrel’s whereabouts can contact ISP, Jasper Post at 812-482-1441.

