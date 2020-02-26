ISP Arrest New Albany Man on Child Pornography Charges

A Floyd County, Indiana man was arrested by the Indiana State Police (ISP) on child pornography charges after investigations led by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes against Children task force (ICAC) took place.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, a New Albany, Indiana man was arrested as the result of a case that began in November 2019.

After receiving a tip from the FBI, ISP investigators interviewed 27-year-old David Hilliker, of New Albany, Indiana. Based on information gathered, officers also requested and were granted a search warrant for Hilliker’s residence.

As a result of their search, Hilliker was charged with Possession of Child Pornography and Dissemination of Child Pornography. Both charges are felonies.

Investigators incarcerated David Hilliker at the Floyd County Jail without incident.

The investigation into Hilliker’s case is still ongoing.

