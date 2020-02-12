ISP Arrest Indiana Man on Heroin, Meth Charges

A random registration check performed by the Indiana State Police led to the arrest of the vehicle’s owner for methamphetamine and heroin charges on Monday.

Around 12:30 pm Monday, Trooper Andrew Taylor and probationary Trooper Clay Boley were patrolling in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

As the two stopped at a traffic light on 10th Street, Trooper Taylor ran the license plate on the vehicle stopped in front of him. The plate advised that the registered owner, 51-year-old Myron V. Conley of Jeffersonville, was wanted out of Clark County due to a prior methamphetamine offense. The driver matched the physical description and photo on the registration, and Troopers Taylor and Boley initiated a traffic stop.

After confirming Conley’s identity and wanted status, the officers continued the investigation, leading to the discovery of suspected methamphetamine and heroin in his possession.

Myron Conley was arrested and transported to the Clark County Jail. Conley is charged with the following:

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 5 Felony

Possession of Narcotic Drug(Heroin) – Level 6 Felony

Possession of Syringe – Level 6 Felony

Warrant – Violation of Pre-Trial Placement

All subjects are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Comments

comments